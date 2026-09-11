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Home / Haryana / 2 aides of shooters injured in police encounter in Yamunanagar, arrested

2 aides of shooters injured in police encounter in Yamunanagar, arrested

With the arrest of Rakesh and Aryan, the total number of suspects arrested in the case has risen to four

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The police alleged that Rakesh and Aryan had allegedly helped the shooters by arranging a motorcycle and providing other assistance in connection with the murder. Representative Image/iStock
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Two alleged aides of the shooters involved in the murder of transporter Harbhajan Singh were injured in a police encounter near Mahlawanwali village in Yamunanagar district on Thursday night.

The suspects, identified as Rakesh Kumar (20) and Aryan (18), both residents of Kurukshetra district, sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

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According to police sources, CIA teams had received information that the two suspects would be travelling on a motorcycle. Acting on the tip-off, the teams laid a cordon near Mahlawanwali village on the Paonta Road.

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When the suspects were signalled to stop, they opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, during which both suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The police alleged that Rakesh and Aryan had allegedly helped the shooters by arranging a motorcycle and providing other assistance in connection with the murder.

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The police action followed an investigation into the murder of 65-year-old transporter Harbhajan of Model Town, Yamunanagar. He was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside a gym in Model Town on September 3.

The police have already arrested two suspects in connection with this murder. With the arrest of Rakesh and Aryan, the total number of suspects arrested in the case has risen to four.

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