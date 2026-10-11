2 Ambala students to showcase projects at exhibition in Delhi

Projects developed by two students from government schools in Ambala have been selected for the INSPIRE-MANAK national-level exhibition and project competition, scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 12 to 14.

According to Education Department officials, the projects developed by Tamanna, a Class XII student of Government Senior Secondary School, Talheri Gujran, Saha, and Prabhjot Singh, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Boh, have been selected.

Advertisement

Tamanna has developed a ‘Support umbrella for elderly people’. The design combines an umbrella with a supporting walking stick, with its height adjustable to suit the user’s requirements. The project aims to improve the convenience and safety of elderly people during adverse weather conditions. Praveen Dhaka, a chemistry teacher, has been guiding Tamanna in developing the project.

Advertisement

Prabhjot Singh has designed a system to address the problem of unnecessary and excessive honking by vehicle drivers. The proposed system is intended to put a vehicle’s horn into sleep mode temporarily for nearly two minutes when it is used excessively. The innovation aims to reduce noise pollution and encourage responsible driving behaviour. Science teacher Kamaljeet Singh has guided Prabhjot in developing the project.

District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra, who reviewed their projects at his office, offered guidance on improving their design, functionality and practical applicability. District Science Expert Pooja Bhardwaj was also present.

Advertisement

During the interaction, Kalra advised the students and their mentors to make the necessary modifications to their models to make them more effective, reliable and suitable for presentation at the national-level exhibition.

Kalra said both students had presented their innovations at IIT-Delhi and had received appreciation there as well. He said government schools had no dearth of talent and that students could achieve remarkable results when their curiosity was encouraged and they received appropriate guidance and opportunities to experiment.