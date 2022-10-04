2 arrested, 22 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 3

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two persons, for allegedly being involved in theft of several motorcycles. The police claimed that 22 stolen motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the accused, Vikas and Harpreet, both residents of Kurukshetra.

The duo was arrested on September 30 and then produced before a local court, which has sent them to police custody till October 4.

CIA-2 in charge Inspector Prateek Kumar said that on September 17, a resident of Shahabad, Mohit, filed a complaint stating that on September 13 his motorcycle had been stolen when he went to the local court complex. During investigation, Vikas was arrested and he disclosed that he used to sell the stolen motorcycles to Harpreet Singh.

Of the recovered motorcycles, 14 were stolen from Kurukshetra, two from Ambala, and six from Dera Bassi in Punjab. Further probe was still on, the police said.

