2 arrested for Rs 30L cyber scam in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 22

The district’s cybercrime team apprehended two more suspects in a significant cyber fraud case involving Rs 30 lakh. Providing details, Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan disclosed that the suspects had been identified as Rahmat Ali and Deepak of Raisingh Nagar, Anupgarh district, Rajasthan. Both suspects have been sent to a one-day police remand by the court.

SP Bhushan further revealed that three suspects involved in the case were previously arrested, and approximately Rs 9 lakh was recovered.

The investigation began on July 3, based on a complaint from Amandeep, a resident of Sector 20, Huda, Sirsa. During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects deceived the victim by promising hefty profits and carried out a fraud of around Rs 30 lakh through Telegram and WhatsApp.

