2 arrested for bid to break open ATM

Gurugram, April 25

The Gurugram police arrested two youths red-handed while trying to break open an ATM in Pataudi on Thursday. The accused were produced in a Pataudi court and the police have taken them on one-day police remand.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Amir and Muksid of Pachnaka village in Palwal. Amir already has three case of theft and Arms Act registered against him.

The police have recovered a screwdriver and an ATM card from the possession of the accused.

According to a complaint filed by Neeraj Bhardwaj, a trader in Pataudi, an ATM machine was installed at his another shop. He said he noticed that two youths were roaming around the ATM booth for a long time. Later, they entered into the booth and tried to withdraw the money by tampering with the machine using a screwdriver. Bhardwaj then pulled down the shutter of the shop and called the police.

A police team led by Inspector Ram Karan, SHO of Pataudi police station, reached the spot and arrested the accused. “We have taken the accused on police remand and are questioning them,” said the SHO.

