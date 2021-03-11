2 arrested for duping 45 youths of Rs 15L

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 28

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping 45 jobless persons of Rs 15 lakh by luring them with promises of job in the state Public Works Department.

The accused have been identified as Gurmail alias Gurnam of Telipura village, Yamunanagar, and Ram Kumar of Gaganpur village, Ambala.

In-charge of the economics cell of the police, Somwati, said a resident of Vijay Nagar in Jagadhri, Amar Singh, had lodged a complaint mentioning that the accused demanded Rs 1.8 lakh from him for a job in the PWD. The complainant was asked to pay Rs 50,000 in advance but instead, he paid Rs 35,000 on January 11, 2021. The accused took advance money from other persons too, but provided them with no job, she added.

The accused were produced before a local court today which sent them to judicial custody.