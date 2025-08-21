2 arrested for honey trapping Malaria inspector in Panipat

With the arrest of two persons, a team of CIA-2 Panipat claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in honey trapping a Malaria inspector by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. The accused have been identified as Ashish and Sonu of Naultha village.

While interacting with mediapersons at Mini Secretariat, DSP (Traffic) Suresh Kumar Saini said that on July 7, a resident of Israna lodged a complaint at Old Industrial Police station. He alleged that around 10 days earlier, he had met an acquaintance, Narendra Pandit of Naultha, along with two women. One woman introduced herself as a lawyer, the other as her friend. They took his number. Later, the complainant began receiving calls from them and was lured to a flat on July 6. There, after being offered a cold drink, he was forced into a compromising situation. Two men barged in, snatched his phone, misbehaved with him, and threatened to implicate him in a rape case. They demanded Rs 11 lakh, finally settling at Rs 4 lakh. On the spot, they forcibly collected Rs 22,500 and pressured him to arrange the rest.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 308(2) and 308(6) of the BNS. Panipat SP Bhupender Singh handed over the probe to CIA-II Inspector Phool Kumar and his team. The team nabbed Sonu from grain market and Ashish from Sonepat road. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and admitted conspiring with the two absconding female accomplices. They revealed they had rented a flat in Panipat with the plan to lure people into relationships, secretly record obscene videos, and then blackmail them for money, said the DSP.

He added that Sonu has a serious criminal record, with 15 cases of murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act violations registered against him. He had earlier been sentenced to 10 years in a robbery case. In March this year, he was released from Karnal jail on 70-day parole, but failed to return on June 3.

The arrested accused were produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for interrogation. Police are now tracking the absconding female accomplices, he said.