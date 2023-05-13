2 arrested for recce of AAP leader's house

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 12

Days after arresting two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing at the house of zila parishad member and AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana, the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, has arrested two youths for doing recce of the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s house. The suspects have been identified as Vishal Bhatia and Chirag, residents of Ambala City.

As per the STF, recce was done by Vishal and Chirag on the directions of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, and his gang members.

They were produced before a court, which has sent them to judicial custody.

Earlier, the STF had arrested two shooters, Sahil and Krishan Kumar, residents of Shahabad, for firing at Makhan Singh’s house.