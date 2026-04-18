2 arrested for youth’s murder in Sonepat village; hunt on for 4

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Dodwa village, Gohana tehsil, Sonipat district.

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The accused have been identified as Ankit and Nikit, alias Nikki, of Dodwa village. Deceased Yudhveer, of Dodwa village, was stabbed to death by some youths of the same village on Friday evening.

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The Gohana Sadar police have registered a case following the statement of the deceased’s family member.

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ACP Gohana Devinder Singh said the accused were produced in the court on Saturday and were sent to police remand for three days.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused attacked the victim following a rivalry after an altercation at a wedding function on the night of April 11–12.

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An FIR has been registered against six individuals, two of whom have been arrested, the ACP said, adding that raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.