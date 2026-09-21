2 arrested from Gujarat jail for duping Hisar man of Rs 22 lakh

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Hisar police has arrested two persons in connection with an alleged Rs 22 lakh fraud on the pretext of sending a man abroad, officials said on Monday.

Both accused were lodged in a jail in Rajkot, Gujarat, in connection with another crime and were brought to Hisar on production warrants after the police obtained permission from the court.

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Sub-Inspector Ved Prakash said the police had registered an FIR on the complaint of Dinesh, a resident of Sector 15, on June 12, 2025.

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The complainant alleged that the accused had promised to send him abroad and had also provided him with a fake appointment letter. He was allegedly duped of Rs 22 lakh in the process.

During the investigation, the police found that the two accused were lodged in Rajkot jail. The police subsequently obtained the necessary court permission and brought them to Hisar on production warrants.

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The accused have been identified as Ajay Mohpal, a resident of Siliguri in West Bengal, and Vikas, a resident of New Delhi.

The police will produce the accused before a court and seek their custody for interrogation in the case and about their network involved in cheating people on the pretext of finding jobs abroad.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the police was taking strict action against those involved in fraud in the name of sending people abroad or providing them jobs.

He appealed to people to verify the credentials and documents of individuals and agencies before paying money for overseas employment or travel.