2 arrested in gangster Vinod Pannu murder case after encounter in Hisar

Hisar police arrested two accused persons involved in the murder of gangster Vinod Pannu after an encounter near Bhiwani Rohilla village here on Friday night, officials said.

One of the accused, Sandeep alias Filmy, sustained a bullet injury in his leg, while his accomplice, Anil, was apprehended at the spot. Police personnel Vikrant was shot at but escaped injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

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A police spokesperson said they received a tip-off that two suspected criminals were moving around the area, allegedly planning to commit a major crime. Acting on it, a team laid a naka near Bhiwani Rohilla and tried to stop the suspects.

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According to the police, the suspects opened fire at the police party when signalled to stop. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Sandeep alias Filmy was shot in the leg.

According to police records, more than 10 criminal cases are registered against the two, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, firing at a witness and violations under the Arms Act.