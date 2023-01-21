2 arrested in murder case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 20

The district police claims to have solved the blind double murder case in which a man and his daughter were shot dead at their home in Bohar village of Rohtak recently. Two accused were arrested in Panchkula last night.

“A special investigation team was formed under a DSP-level officer to probe the matter. The investigators have arrested Surender’s nephew Sukhbir, alias Kalu, and his friend Aman, alias Rinku. Some family dispute seems to have led to the murders,” said Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena.

