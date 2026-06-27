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Home / Haryana / 2 arrested, one on run, 5 on radar: Haryana IAS officers face heat of Rs 657-cr bank fraud

2 arrested, one on run, 5 on radar: Haryana IAS officers face heat of Rs 657-cr bank fraud

Pardeep Kumar accused of embezzling Rs 169 cr from pollution control board account in IDFC bank

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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IAS officer Pardeep Kumar.
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Suspended Haryana IAS officer Pardeep Kumar is allegedly on the run after being named as an accused in the Rs 657-crore bank scam. His mobile phone continues to be “switched-off”.
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The CBI had earlier arrested 2000 and 2012-batch IAS officers Pankaj Agarwal and Ram Kumar Singh in the case. Both are currently in judicial custody.

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Pardeep Kumar, a 2011-batch officer, has filed an anticipatory bail application in a Panchkula court. The court on Friday directed the CBI Senior Public Prosecutor to present before it on July 2, the next date of hearing, the details of any other pending bail application of the accused.

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Officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank allegedly colluded with Haryana Government employees, including IAS officers, to siphon off funds from eight state and two Chandigarh Administration departments.

Sources in the CBI said Pardeep Kumar had been “missing” from his Gurugram home while his phone was “switched-off”. He is wanted for allegedly embezzling Rs 169 crore from an account opened in IDFC bank during his tenure as the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Member Secretary from August 31, 2022, to December 10, 2025.

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On June 23, the CBI arrested Saurav Sharma, a data entry operator in the HSPCB. He was accused of facilitating investments in private banks in violation of rules, causing a loss of Rs 169.36 crore to the HSPCB. The funds were allegedly diverted to shell firms. An amount of Rs 70 crore was sent to Swastik Desh Projects and over Rs 53 crore to Capcp Fintech Services. The other shell firms include Disha Traders, Mannat Contractor, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd and Vitamed Solutions.

Pardeep Kumar was promoted to the IAS from the Haryana Civil Services. He had started his career as a City Magistrate in Karnal in 1999. He was suspended on April 8 along with Ram Kumar.

As many as eight IAS officers are under the scanner in the bank scam. Two of them have been arrested while one is on the run. The remaining five--Saket Kumar, Vineet Garg, Mohd Shayin, Mani Ram Sharma and DK Behera--are also facing arrest.

The state government had earlier granted permission to the CBI to investigate the eight officers under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Garg had served as the HSPCB Chairman and was Pardeep Kumar’s senior.

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