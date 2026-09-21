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Home / Haryana / 2 arrested with 2.12 kg of heroin in Nuh

2 arrested with 2.12 kg of heroin in Nuh

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:41 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The police seized and sealed the contraband and impounded the car.
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The Nuh police have arrested two drug smugglers transporting 2.12 kg of heroin concealed in 40 packets inside a Creta car. The contraband is valued at around Rs 4.30 crore in the international market.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Arbaz of Nanuka village in Nuh district and Salim of Kheri village in Khairthal district of Rajasthan.

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At a press conference, Nuh SP Dr Arpit Jain said as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, a team led by SI Pradeep Kumar, incharge of Tauru CIA, was patrolling the area. During the patrol, the police received information that two smugglers were en route to Nanuka via Rangala Ghati in a black car, carrying a consignment of heroin. The Tauru CIA team set up a barricade near Rangala Ghati. Meanwhile, a car attempted to speed away upon spotting the police and allegedly rammed into the police's official vehicles. Subsequently, the police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused.

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The car was searched in the presence of a gazetted officer and 40 packets concealed behind the driver's seat were recovered. The police seized and sealed the contraband and impounded the car. A case has been registered against the accused at Sadar Tauru police station under the NDPS Act and other relevant sections.

“The accused were produced in court and sent to police custody for two days. They are being interrogated to uncover the heroin supply chain and the buying-selling network,” the SP said.

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