The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Kurukshetra police has arrested two Punjab residents in connection with the recovery of 286 grams of heroin.

The accused have been identified as Suraj, a resident of Patiala, and Surjit Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Punjab. The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh.

A Kurukshetra police spokesperson said on Saturday that, following a tip-off that Suraj was supplying heroin, a team was deployed near Bodhni village in Pehowa. The accused was spotted on a two-wheeler, and during checking, 286 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Sadar Pehowa police station. During further investigation, Surjit Singh was also arrested in connection with the case.

ANC Kurukshetra in-charge Satvinder Singh said a case under the NDPS Act had already been registered against Suraj in Punjab, and he was out on bail. Similarly, a case was also registered against Surjit Singh under the NDPS Act in Kapurthala.