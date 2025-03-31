DT
Home / Haryana / 2 attempt self-immolation to protest anti-encroachment drive in Loharu town

2 attempt self-immolation to protest anti-encroachment drive in Loharu town

The officials clarified that the operation was conducted as per the high court’s directions but the injured persons’ family claimed they had not received prior notice
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:53 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In a shocking incident in Bhiwani, two brothers attempted self-immolation. The incident occurred when a team led by the Naib Tehsildar reached the fields to remove encroachment, following a court order in Loharu town of Bhiwani district today.

During the operation, brothers Satbir and Ashok poured petrol and set themselves on fire. A video of the incident showed that some persons standing nearby intervened and tried to extinguish the fire. The police rushed them to the civil hospital, where doctors administered first aid before referring them to PGIMS, Rohtak, for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, SP Nitish Aggarwal visited the hospital and clarified that the operation was conducted as per the high court’s directions. However, the injured persons’ family claimed that they had not received prior notice.

There has been a 16-year-old land dispute over a piece of seven acres of land near a stadium in Loharu. The parties involved include Dharambir, Ashok and Satbir on one side and Indravati on the other. Dharambir’s family had occupied the land for years, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in Indravati’s favour.

However, as a police force, led by Duty Magistrate Shekhar Narwal, reached the spot to enforce the court order, protesters, including women opposed the action. During the protest, Satbir and Ashok set themselves on fire. One managed to jump into a water tank, while women used cloth and mud to save the other.

