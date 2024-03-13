Gurugram: 2 bank employees held for helping cyber thugs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 12

The Gurugram cyber police arrested two employees of Yes Bank who provided bank accounts to cyber thugs. The suspects were produced in a court and police have taken them on four-day remand.

A man had filed a complaint that in the name of investing in the stock market through WhatsApp, he was cheated of about Rs 1.32 crore. A cyber police team arrested the suspects from Rohini, Delhi, on Monday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram