2 bank officials held for bribe

Gurugram, July 31
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gurugram caught assistant vice-president and senior manager of DBS Bank, Noida branch, red-handed while accepting bribe. An FIR has been registered against both accused and they will be produced in a city court on Tuesday.
The complainant alleged that both accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him for the non-attachment of property in a loan case.
“The ACB team has initiated further investigation by registering a case against the duo accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the ACB police station in Gurugram,” said Jitender Kumar, an ACB spokesperson.
