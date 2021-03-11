2 bike-borne miscreants kill one outside bank, loot Rs 50 lakh in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 17

Two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed over Rs 50 lakh after killing a person here on Tuesday. The incident took place outside the branch of a bank located near Kamani Chowk in Yamunanagar, where the employee of a trading company had gone to deposit the cash. The assailants fled after snatching the bag containing cash.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan Kumar (45) of Old Hamida colony of Yamunanagar. According to information, Shravan Kumar was working at Bansal Trading Company, situated at Industrial Area, Yamunanagar. He had gone to the bank to deposit the cash of the trading company today morning. Ajay Bansal, owner of the trading company, said Shravan Kumar worked as a driver at his firm.

Sources said that as soon as he got down from the car, two persons tried to snatch the bag containing cash from his hand. However, when he opposed them, they allegedly opened fire at him and fled away after snatching the bag from him.

Shravan was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After getting information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal visited the spot. He told the mediapersons that they had checked the CCTV footage, in which two persons were seen committing the crime. The SP said barricading had been done in the district to nab the culprits.