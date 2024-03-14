2 bodies found in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 13
The bodies of two persons were recovered from different locations in Yamunanagar district. The deceased have been identified as Rahul (30) of Shivpuri-B colony and Mam Chand of Sadhaura town.
Rahul had gone to get medicine on March 3, but when he didn’t return, his family started searching for him. When they failed to trace him, they got an FIR registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station.
Mehroof Ali, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said Rahul’s body was recovered from Western Jamuna Canal near Aurangabad village.
In the other case, Mam Chand went missing on March 3. His body was found in a waterlogged field near Sadhaura on Tuesday.
