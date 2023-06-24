2 bodies recovered from canal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 23

Bodies of two boys who drowned in the SYL canal under the jurisdiction of the Jhansa police station on Thursday, were recovered today.

The deceased were identified as Prahlad and Gaurav, residents of Dhurala village.

As per the information, five friends had gone for swimming in the canal last evening. Meanwhile, Mohit, Prahlad and Gaurav were swept away in the canal. While Mohit was rescued by some people there, Prahlad and Gaurav could not be rescued.

The SHO, Jhansa police station, said, “Bodies were fished out today and taken to hospital of postmortem.”