2 booked for Rs 1.35-cr liquor licence fee fraud

Karnal, October 12

Two liquor contractors have been booked by the Karnal police for the alleged evasion of licence fee of Rs 1.35 crore. They also submitted fake bank receipts of depositing licence fee for the months of January, February and March (2021-22) to the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department.

The accused have been identified as Rishipal of Kaithal and Amit Kumar, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, in Karnal city. As per the department officials, they have allegedly generated goods receiving notes (GRNs) and showed fake bank receipts to the department against the GRN. They had firms with wholesale and retail licences for the year 2020-21 and their licences ended on June 11 this year.

Accused Amit had generated 10 GRNs of Rs 1.15 crore, while another accused generated GRNs of Rs 20 lakh, said an official in his complaint.

“The police have registered two separate FIRs under various sections of the IPC,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP). The official of the department told the police that the issue came to their notice after the service provider company checked the payment accounts of the contractors at the end of the year. When the service provider company did not find any amount deposited into the treasury by these firms, they started investigation and found that the contractors had deposited fake receipts.

The department also inquired from the bank and found that the receipts deposited by the contractors were fake.

