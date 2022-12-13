2 booked for abduction bid from Faridabad school

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 12

A case has been registered against two persons who tried to abduct two children, who are siblings, from a school in Faridabad, the police said today.

On December 6, the accused reached the school and told the management that the children’s mother had sent them to pick up the children. They claimed to be the family’s neighbours. The management called the students’ father to check the veracity of the claim but the latter denied having told anyone to do so. The school informed the police but in the meantime, the accused managed to flee. The mother of the students filed a complaint and an FIR was registered on Sunday.

The incident took place at SRS International School, Sector 88, Faridabad. According to the complaint filed by the mother, her daughter (7) and son (9) were students of Classes II and V in the school.

“Both accused are visible in a CCTV camera installed at the school and we are trying to trace their vehicle also,” said Inspector Arjun Dhundhara.

