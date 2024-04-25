Yamunanagar: 2 booked for duping man of Rs 2.5 lakh

Yamunanagar, April 24
A man was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh on the promise of a work visa for Dubai.
On the complaint of Ashish of Guru Nankpura colony of Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sumit and his father Ramesh Kumar of Dudhali village of Ambala district under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and Sections 10, 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector 17 police station in Jagadhri on April 23.
The complainant said that he wanted to go abroad on a work visa. He said he knew Ramesh Kumar as he used to come to his home with one of his relatives. He said Ramesh told him that he sent people abroad on work visas. He added that his son Sumit lived in Dubai and had contacts in several companies there. “I gave Ramesh Rs 2.50 lakh. After reaching Dubai, I came to know that I was sent on a tourist visa,” he alleged. “Later, they started threatening me when I asked them to return my money,” he said.
