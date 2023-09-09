2 booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 8

Two persons from Yamunanagar were allegedly duped of Rs 12 lakh in the name of selling them a residential plot.

On the complaint of Manoj Khurana of Model Colony in Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Amarjit Singh of Railway Colony and Narinder of Yamunanagar under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar police station yesterday.

The complainant said he and Sanjeev of Vishnu Nagar had reached an agreement with Amarjit Singh in 2015 that they would buy a residential plot for Rs 14 lakh.

He said October 8, 2016, was fixed to get the sale deed of the plot registered, but Amarjit failed to get it registered that day.

He further said August 30, 2017, was fixed as the next day for the registration of the sale deed but that day, too, the deed was not registered.

He alleged that Amarjit took Rs 12 lakh in instalments from them in the name of selling the plot to them.

He alleged that they had now come to know that the accused had sold the plot to another person named Narinder, committing a fraud on them.

