2 booked for impersonation in ADA exam

Chandigarh, July 31
The Haryana Police have registered a case against two individuals for their alleged involvement in a well-knit conspiracy and impersonation during the facial biometric verification process at the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) examination held at DC Model Senior Secondary School in Panchkula on July 29.
According to the police, it was found that Surjit Singh, son of Dharamvir Jatt from Gadwal in Sonepat, had appeared under the name of Kapil Singh after the facial scan of candidates.
During the examination, Surjit’s photograph was scanned as part of the facial biometric verification process. Upon comparison, it was identical to the photograph of another person who had appeared for the HCS (Executive Branch) Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination, 2021. In the HCS exam, Surjit had appeared under the name of Deepak Kumar at Hindu Senior Secondary School, Rewari, as per an FIR.
Surjit used the same photograph in both exams, indicating a well-planned conspiracy and impersonation. Consequently, a case has been registered against Kapil and Surjit.
