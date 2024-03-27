2 boys crushed to death

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 26

Two boys were crushed to death by a mini-truck when they were standing along the NH-44 on Tuesday. While Varish (8) died on the spot, Rajendra (10) succumed to his injuries later. They, along with Shravan (9), and Golu (8) were playing with balloons when the mini-truck coming from the Chandigarh side ran over them. Shravan and Golu sustained serious injuries. Bystanders caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

