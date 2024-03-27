2 boys crushed to death

Karnal, March 26
Two boys were crushed to death by a mini-truck when they were standing along the NH-44 on Tuesday. While Varish (8) died on the spot, Rajendra (10) succumed to his injuries later. They, along with Shravan (9), and Golu (8) were playing with balloons when the mini-truck coming from the Chandigarh side ran over them. Shravan and Golu sustained serious injuries. Bystanders caught the driver and handed him over to the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...