2 boys drown in Chautang river in Yamunanagar

Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Chautang river in Haibatpur village, in the Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar district. The deceased have been identified as Jashan (12), and Bhavesh (10) — both residents of Haibatpur village in the district.

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According to information, Jashan and Bhavesh had reportedly gone to the river with their friends on Monday evening. While the boys were bathing in the river, Jashan reportedly ventured into deep water and began to struggle. In an attempt to rescue Jashan, Bhavesh moved towards him. However, he too lost his balance and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, following which people from the nearby area reached the spot and pulled both boys out of the river.

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They were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were later handed over to their families, who performed the last rites.