2 boys killed in blast at Bhiwani cracker factory

Rohtak, October 4
Two minor boys were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory located in Badsi village of Bhiwani district today. A police team, a bomb squad and an ambulance rushed to the site of the explosion after being informed of the mishap.
The boys reportedly worked at the factory and belonged to Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The reason behind the blast is yet to
be ascertained.
