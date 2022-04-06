2 brothers die in road mishap on Yamunanagar-Saharanpur highway

Yamunanagar, April 5
Two brothers were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on the Yamunanagar-Saharanpur national highway near Mandauli village here. The deceased have been identified as Sunny (21) and Rishi (20) of Sarai village in Haridwar of Uttarakhand.
They were going to attend a wedding in Yamunanagar. When they reached near Mandauli village, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck.
Sources said they died on the spot. A case was registered against the unknown truck driver. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre