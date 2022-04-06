2 brothers die in road mishap on Yamunanagar-Saharanpur highway

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 5

Two brothers were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on the Yamunanagar-Saharanpur national highway near Mandauli village here. The deceased have been identified as Sunny (21) and Rishi (20) of Sarai village in Haridwar of Uttarakhand.

They were going to attend a wedding in Yamunanagar. When they reached near Mandauli village, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck.

Sources said they died on the spot. A case was registered against the unknown truck driver. —