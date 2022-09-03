2 brothers drown in canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 2

A 24-year-old youth Mohit of Badnara village in Kaithal and his 16-year-old brother Hunny were swept away in a canal near Bastali village on Thursday. Mohit’s body was recovered late in the evening while Hunny’s body was found this morning, said inspector Ajaib Singh, SHO, Nissing. The bodies of the brothers have been handed over to the family.

#Kaithal #karnal