Two brothers drowned in the Yamuna near Bega Ghat in Ganaur of Sonepat district on Saturday after they jumped into the river to take a bath.

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They slipped into deep water and were unable to come out. Divers, along with the police and villagers, launched a rescue operation to search for the two.

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The boys were identified as 17-year-old Shivam and 15-year-old Satyam, residents of Sanpera village. According to family members, Satyam was studying in Class XI, while Shivam was studying in Class X.

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As per the available information, Satyam, along with his brother Shivam and their friend Prince, had left home for a bike ride. However, they reached the Yamuna near Bega Ghat.

The brothers jumped into the Yamuna to take a bath but slipped into deep water. Prince also tried to save Satyam but got caught in the swift current. He raised an alarm for help. Meanwhile, some people who witnessed the incident managed to rescue him.

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Following the information, family members and the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to search for the two brothers, but there was no success till evening.

Inspector Bir Singh, SHO, Ganaur, said two children had drowned in the Yamuna near Bega Ghat, while one was saved by local people. The rescue operation was being carried out with the help of the district administration and local residents, but no information about the two drowned teenagers had been received so far, he added.

The NDRF team had also been called in to continue the rescue operation, the SHO said.