2 brothers shot dead in Jind over property dispute

Two brothers were shot dead by car-borne assailants in Jind around 2 am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Satish and 50-year-old Dilbagh, residents of Nirjan village in Jind district.

Satish and Dilbagh reportedly had a property dispute with some locals of their village. Tension escalated last night when two factions had a heated exchange around 11 pm.

Later, around 2 am, a group of persons arrived in a car and opened fire on Satish and Dilbagh. Both suffered severe injuries. Satish’s son, Mohit, rushed outside after hearing the gunshots and found both his father and uncle lying on the ground. He immediately took them to the Civil Hospital in Jind, where doctors declared them dead. The post-mortem of the bodies is being conducted by the doctors.

Later, a police team from the Sadar Police Station reached the scene and started investigation.