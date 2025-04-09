DT
Home / Haryana / 2 brothers shot dead in Jind over property dispute

2 brothers shot dead in Jind over property dispute

Two factions had a heated exchange around on Tuesday night and later, in the wee hours of Wednesday, some persons arrived in a car and opened fire on victims
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:51 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People gather at the crime scene in Jind on Wednesday.
Two brothers were shot dead by car-borne assailants in Jind around 2 am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Satish and 50-year-old Dilbagh, residents of Nirjan village in Jind district.

Satish and Dilbagh reportedly had a property dispute with some locals of their village. Tension escalated last night when two factions had a heated exchange around 11 pm.

Later, around 2 am, a group of persons arrived in a car and opened fire on Satish and Dilbagh. Both suffered severe injuries. Satish’s son, Mohit, rushed outside after hearing the gunshots and found both his father and uncle lying on the ground. He immediately took them to the Civil Hospital in Jind, where doctors declared them dead. The post-mortem of the bodies is being conducted by the doctors.

Later, a police team from the Sadar Police Station reached the scene and started investigation.

