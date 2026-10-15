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Home / Haryana / 2 burnt to death, 4 injured in foam factory fire in Sonepat’s Barota village

2 burnt to death, 4 injured in foam factory fire in Sonepat’s Barota village

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kailash and his nephew, 19-year-old Sunil

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:56 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Two persons were burnt to death in a factory fire that occurred in Barota village in the Kundli area of Sonepat district on Thursday. The fire brigade reached the spot to douse the flames.

After dousing the fire, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a search operation and found the mortal remains of two persons in the debris.

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According to the police, the deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kailash and his nephew, 19-year-old Sunil. Both were residents of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and were working at the foam manufacturing factory.

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As per available information, the fire broke out at the Legend Poly Foam factory in Barota village in the early hours of Thursday. Fire engines reached the spot after receiving information, but by then the fire had spread extensively. More than 10 fire tenders from Kundli, Sector 23, Education City and other fire stations reached the spot and brought the flames under control after six hours.

According to the police, a total of 30-35 employees were working in the factory at night. After receiving information about employees trapped inside, the administration called the SDRF team to the spot.

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The team recovered the mortal remains of two persons, while four other employees sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured have been identified as Pawan, Rajesh, Hari and Prem Sagar. All have been admitted to a private hospital.

Kundli SHO Ravi said two persons were killed in the foam factory fire. The families of the deceased have been informed. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for the postmortem examination.

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