Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 2 cattle smugglers killed in encounter with Nuh police, 1 injured

2 cattle smugglers killed in encounter with Nuh police, 1 injured

Police recover seven cows, three country-made pistols and ammunition; magistrate inquiry initiated

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:08 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A pickup vehicle carrying cows recovered by the police after the encounter with alleged cattle smugglers in Nuh. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Two cattle smugglers were killed and one injured in an encounter with the CIA team of Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh in the wee hours of Sunday.

The injured accused is being treated at Nalhar Medical College.

According to the police, the encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the CIA Staff team of Ferozpur Jhirka at around 4.30 am. During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

They were identified as Tahir, a resident of Ghatmika; Sabir, a resident of Phonda Bas Biwan; and Gabbar alias Hadiya, a resident of Shalampur village in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Advertisement

Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is still being treated at the hospital.

During the operation, the police recovered a pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made .315-bore pistols, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges.

“We kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families. A magistrate inquiry has been initiated into the matter,” said a senior police officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts