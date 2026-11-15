2 cattle smugglers killed in encounter with Nuh police, 1 injured

Two cattle smugglers were killed and one injured in an encounter with the CIA team of Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh in the wee hours of Sunday.

The injured accused is being treated at Nalhar Medical College.

According to the police, the encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the CIA Staff team of Ferozpur Jhirka at around 4.30 am. During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

They were identified as Tahir, a resident of Ghatmika; Sabir, a resident of Phonda Bas Biwan; and Gabbar alias Hadiya, a resident of Shalampur village in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

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Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is still being treated at the hospital.

During the operation, the police recovered a pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made .315-bore pistols, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges.

“We kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families. A magistrate inquiry has been initiated into the matter,” said a senior police officer.