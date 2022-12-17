2 clerks held taking bribe

Gurugram, December 16
The State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, on Wednesday nabbed two clerks of Haryana Roadways, Gurugram, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in lieu of reinstatement of a suspended driver. An FIR has been registered at the state Vigilance Bureau against the duo. The roadways driver was suspended for misconduct of duty and was trying to get reinstated.
