2 college students held for liquor smuggling

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 27

The local police have arrested two college students for allegedly smuggling liquor into Bihar under the garb of lubricants. The accused have been identified as Nikhil, a resident of Shastri Colony here, and Prince, a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. They were nabbed while they were placing an order to transport 38 cartons, which contained liquor, with a logistics company in Sector 30 here on Monday, the police said.

The accused told the officials of the logistics company that they wanted to transport some boxes of lubricants to a company Power Active Lubricants in Bihar, the police said. The accused even produced an invoice of the goods. However, Lalit, an officials of the transport company, when opened the cartons to check the nature of the goods, found liquor in the boxes. He then informed the police about the matter. The police had recovered 39 cartons of whisky of different brands.

Prince is pursuing BTech while Nikhil is a student of BBA. “Both the accused have been arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody after an initial probe,’’ said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the police, adding that investigation into the matter was going on to find the source and end point of the racket.