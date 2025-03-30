2 companies booked in Yamunanagar for using subsidised agri grade urea illegally 

Two firms have been booked for allegedly supplying subsidised agriculture grade urea under the guise of technical grade urea.

This action was taken after two samples of the technical grade urea failed as the content of ‘neem oil’ (agriculture grade urea is neem-coated) had been found in the report of the said samples.

On the complaint of Harish Pandey, subject matter specialist of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against M/S Poplar Woodcraft, Yamunanagar, and M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited, Delhi, at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.

As per the FIR, the subject matter specialist had taken a sample of technical grade urea from a plywood factory, M/S Poplar Woodcraft on March 19, 2024. As per a lab report, the neem oil content was found in the sample. The Agriculture Department issued a notice to the firm on April 4, 2024.

In its reply, the firm told the Agriculture Department that the said technical grade urea was supplied to them by M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited, Delhi.

Later, on the direction of a court in Jagadhri, one more sample of technical grade urea was taken from Poplar Woodcraft and sent to a government laboratory for examination. The report again confirmed neem oil in the sample.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Yamunanagar, Aditya Pratap Dabas said a case was registered against M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited for supplying agriculture grade urea in guise of technical grade urea and M/S Poplar Woodcraft for using the said urea.

It is alleged that the owners of a number of plywood factories are using subsidised agriculture grade urea illegally to prepare glue, which is used as an adhesive to prepare plywood products. The rates of subsidized agriculture grade urea (approxiamtely Rs 266.50 per bag) are much lower than the rates of technical grade urea (Rs 2,000-3,000 per bag).