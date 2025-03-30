DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 2 companies booked in Yamunanagar for using subsidised agri grade urea illegally 

2 companies booked in Yamunanagar for using subsidised agri grade urea illegally 

Two firms have been booked for allegedly supplying subsidised agriculture grade urea under the guise of technical grade urea. This action was taken after two samples of the technical grade urea failed as the content of ‘neem oil’ (agriculture grade...
article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:56 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two firms have been booked for allegedly supplying subsidised agriculture grade urea under the guise of technical grade urea.

This action was taken after two samples of the technical grade urea failed as the content of ‘neem oil’ (agriculture grade urea is neem-coated) had been found in the report of the said samples.

On the complaint of Harish Pandey, subject matter specialist of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against M/S Poplar Woodcraft, Yamunanagar, and M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited, Delhi, at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, the subject matter specialist had taken a sample of technical grade urea from a plywood factory, M/S Poplar Woodcraft on March 19, 2024. As per a lab report, the neem oil content was found in the sample. The Agriculture Department issued a notice to the firm on April 4, 2024.

In its reply, the firm told the Agriculture Department that the said technical grade urea was supplied to them by M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited, Delhi.

Advertisement

Later, on the direction of a court in Jagadhri, one more sample of technical grade urea was taken from Poplar Woodcraft and sent to a government laboratory for examination. The report again confirmed neem oil in the sample.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Yamunanagar, Aditya Pratap Dabas said a case was registered against M/S Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Limited for supplying agriculture grade urea in guise of technical grade urea and M/S Poplar Woodcraft for using the said urea.

It is alleged that the owners of a number of plywood factories are using subsidised agriculture grade urea illegally to prepare glue, which is used as an adhesive to prepare plywood products. The rates of subsidized agriculture grade urea (approxiamtely Rs 266.50 per bag) are much lower than the rates of technical grade urea (Rs 2,000-3,000 per bag).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper