2 contractors use fake papers to get MC projects, booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 2

Two contractors were allegedly found to have used fake documents to get contracts related to development works in Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).

On the complaint of Ravi Obroi, Executive Engineer of MCYJ, two separate cases were registered against contractors Puneet Kamboj and Anil Chug at City police station, Yamunanagar, on February 1.

Contractor Anil Chug was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and contractor Puneet Kumar Kamboj was booked under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. In his police complaint, the complainant said that the Municipal Corporation had called for online tenders to carry out development works in newly approved colonies of ward number 12, 21 and 22 of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in December 2021.

He said that while participating in online tender process, contractor Anil Chug submitted an experience certificate issued by an Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), Jalandhar Cantonment. He further said that when they wrote a letter to the Executive Engineer of PWD, Jalandhar Cantonment, to check the authenticity of the certificate, the Executive Engineer replied that no such experience certificate had been issued to anyone named Anil Chug.

The complainant further said that another contractor, Puneet Kumar Kamboj, also applied for the online tenders.

He alleged that the documents related to ESI and EPF of the agency of Puneet Kamboj — submitted to participate in theonline tendering process — were found to be doubtful after which he was booked.