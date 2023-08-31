2 cops held for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

The Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested a constable and a special police officer (SPO), who were booked in a bribery case and suspended on Tuesday. They were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

Two police personnel, identified as constable Suresh and SPO Sher Singh and posted on a police rider bike, were suspended for taking money from a car driver. They were threatening to issue a challan to him. An FIR was also registered against both at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, a person approached the SHO of the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday and showed him a video in which the two accused were taking Rs 1,000 from him by threatening to challan him. On inquiry, both police personnel constable Suresh and SPO Sher Singh were found involved in the case.

An FIR under the Anti-Corruption Act was registered against them and a departmental inquiry also initiated.

The police on Wednesday arrested both accused. “We produced the duo accused in a city court today and sent them to judicial custody. The probe is underway”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.

Were taking money from car driver

