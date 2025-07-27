DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 cops on CET duty injured in accident

2 cops on CET duty injured in accident

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two traffic policemen were seriously injured after their bike was hit by a speeding car while they were on CET (Common Entrance Test) duty near the M3M building on MG Road, Gurugram, early Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The injured cops were rushed to hospital where they are being treated. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 2 police station. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan reached the hospital and enquired about the condition of both injured traffic police personnel.

According to the police, constable Rohit and HKRN employee Kaushal were patrolling MG Road to ensure smooth traffic flow for the CET paper when the accident occurred around 5:30 am. As the officers were heading from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road, a red Kia Seltos, reportedly speeding, struck their motorcycle from behind near the M3M building. The impact caused both men to fall and sustain severe injuries. The driver fled the scene. The injured officers received first aid at Paras Hospital before being shifted to Park Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts