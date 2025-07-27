2 cops on CET duty injured in accident

Two traffic policemen were seriously injured after their bike was hit by a speeding car while they were on CET (Common Entrance Test) duty near the M3M building on MG Road, Gurugram, early Saturday morning.

The injured cops were rushed to hospital where they are being treated. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 2 police station. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan reached the hospital and enquired about the condition of both injured traffic police personnel.

According to the police, constable Rohit and HKRN employee Kaushal were patrolling MG Road to ensure smooth traffic flow for the CET paper when the accident occurred around 5:30 am. As the officers were heading from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road, a red Kia Seltos, reportedly speeding, struck their motorcycle from behind near the M3M building. The impact caused both men to fall and sustain severe injuries. The driver fled the scene. The injured officers received first aid at Paras Hospital before being shifted to Park Hospital for further treatment.