2 cops suspended over ‘fake’ encounter case

Rohtak, January 10
The Charkhi Dadri police has suspended a CIA wing incharge and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in connection with a case of alleged fake encounter of a Rohtak man.Those suspended are Balwan Singh and ASI Manjit Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the police forcibly dispersed residents staging a protest today. However, the protesters continued the dharna, saying that the protest would be withdrawn only after some concrete action was taken against the guilty.
Charkhi Dadri DC Mandeep Kaur went to pacify the protesters and assured them of getting their concerns addressed.
The matter pertains to the love marriage of a Charkhi Dadri youth with a Rohtak woman last year. After the couple were shot at, three persons were handed over to the police in this connection, but the police shot at one of them, identified as Sonu Pilana, in an alleged fake encounter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...