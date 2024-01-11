2 cops suspended over ‘fake’ encounter case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 10

The Charkhi Dadri police has suspended a CIA wing incharge and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in connection with a case of alleged fake encounter of a Rohtak man.Those suspended are Balwan Singh and ASI Manjit Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the police forcibly dispersed residents staging a protest today. However, the protesters continued the dharna, saying that the protest would be withdrawn only after some concrete action was taken against the guilty.

Charkhi Dadri DC Mandeep Kaur went to pacify the protesters and assured them of getting their concerns addressed.

The matter pertains to the love marriage of a Charkhi Dadri youth with a Rohtak woman last year. After the couple were shot at, three persons were handed over to the police in this connection, but the police shot at one of them, identified as Sonu Pilana, in an alleged fake encounter.

