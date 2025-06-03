DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / 2 criminals injured, nabbed after encounter

2 criminals injured, nabbed after encounter

The assailants had demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion from a factory owner in Barsola
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:56 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Injured criminal being taken to the hospital in Jind. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Two criminals involved in firing incidents for extortion were apprehended after an encounter with the police in Jind on Tuesday. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and have been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The accused were involved in the incident of firing on the night of May 27. The assailants had demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion from a factory owner in Barsola village and opened fire outside the factory before fleeing the scene.

Later, the same day, the accused reached the Khatkar toll plaza on a motorcycle. Both were wearing caps and had their faces covered with masks. They fired three rounds in the air and then sped away towards Uchana town in Jind district.

Advertisement

They later reached outside the Balaji Seeds Store in Uchana Mandi, where the pillion rider opened fire at the shop while still seated on the bike. The bullets hit the shop’s glass facade. The assailant threatened the shopkeeper Surender Garg at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Police are continuing their investigation to find out details and determine if more accused are involved in the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts