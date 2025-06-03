2 criminals injured, nabbed after encounter

Two criminals involved in firing incidents for extortion were apprehended after an encounter with the police in Jind on Tuesday. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and have been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

The accused were involved in the incident of firing on the night of May 27. The assailants had demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion from a factory owner in Barsola village and opened fire outside the factory before fleeing the scene.

Later, the same day, the accused reached the Khatkar toll plaza on a motorcycle. Both were wearing caps and had their faces covered with masks. They fired three rounds in the air and then sped away towards Uchana town in Jind district.

They later reached outside the Balaji Seeds Store in Uchana Mandi, where the pillion rider opened fire at the shop while still seated on the bike. The bullets hit the shop’s glass facade. The assailant threatened the shopkeeper Surender Garg at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Police are continuing their investigation to find out details and determine if more accused are involved in the case.