2-day international conference concludes at Sonepat law varsity

The Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, concluded its first joint international conference on Friday. The two-day conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, legal experts and public policy scholars from India and abroad to deliberate on contemporary issues, including good governance, democracy, artificial intelligence (AI), gender studies, public policy and constitutional law.

Advertisement

The conference aimed to strengthen global academic collaboration and create new opportunities for research, innovation and knowledge exchange. Addressing the valedictory session, Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh emphasised that the rule of law, equal opportunities and inclusive development formed the cornerstone of every democratic society.

Advertisement

Reflecting on India's institutional progress since Independence, he highlighted the country's achievements in social inclusion and citizen-centric governance through e-governance initiatives. He encouraged students to remain committed to the ideals of justice, equality and constitutional values in their professional and personal lives.

Advertisement

The VC expressed his heartfelt gratitude to professor Charles Hankla of Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA, for graciously accepting the university's invitation to participate in the conference. Beginning his address with the Hindi greeting "Aap kaise hain?", Hankla instantly connected with the audience, earning warm applause from students and faculty members. Sharing his admiration for India, he expressed his desire to visit the country more frequently and emphasised that trust between citizens and governments remained the foundation of good governance in every democracy.

Hankla encouraged students to ask questions freely and shared valuable insights into his research on asymmetric federalism and comparative public policy. The conference also witnessed discussions on a proposed five-year academic collaboration between DBRANLU and Georgia State University. The proposed partnership envisions joint research projects, faculty exchange, student mobility programmes, collaborative academic activities and enhanced international learning opportunities for students, including prospects of pursuing academic engagements in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Professor Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, expressed his sincere appreciation to the distinguished guests, keynote speakers, researchers, faculty members, students, volunteers and members of the organising committee for contributing to the grand success of the conference. He extended special gratitude to professors Hankla, Yong Zhu, and Sanjay, noting that their lectures and scholarly interactions provided students with valuable global perspectives on law and public policy.

The Registrar further informed that the conference received research abstracts from scholars representing several countries, including Africa, the United States and Australia, reflecting DBRANLU's growing international academic reputation.