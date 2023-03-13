2-day police remand for SPO in corruption case

Yamunanagar, March 12
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau produced Special Police Officer (SPO) Sanjeev Kumar before the Duty Magistrate in the district court, Jagadhri, today.
Inspector Satpal Singh, in-charge of the ACB, Yamunanagar, said the court sent the accused to two-day police remand.The ACB team had arrested the SPO red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,500, yesterday. The ACB team caught the SPO from the Chhachhrauli police station, where he was posted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank
California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...