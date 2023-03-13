2-day police remand for SPO in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 12

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau produced Special Police Officer (SPO) Sanjeev Kumar before the Duty Magistrate in the district court, Jagadhri, today.

Inspector Satpal Singh, in-charge of the ACB, Yamunanagar, said the court sent the accused to two-day police remand.The ACB team had arrested the SPO red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,500, yesterday. The ACB team caught the SPO from the Chhachhrauli police station, where he was posted.