2-day remand for Hafed GM, judicial custody for 2 others

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 2

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karnal unit, produced three officials of the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) in the court today. They were arrested yesterday for being allegedly involved in a graft case. The court sent the General Manager (GM), Pardeep, to two-day police remand, while the other two accused, Ajay, an accountant, and Dharambir, a manager, were sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the ACB team raided the residence of the GM in Panchkula and seized Rs 72.20 lakh on Saturday, according to Inspector Sachin.

Earlier, the ACB team had seized Rs 12.52 lakh from the three accused. So far, Rs 84.72 lakh have been seized from them.

“We had sought three-day remand of the GM, but the court granted us two days only. We have seized Rs 72.20 lakh from the residence of the GM. The investigation is going on to determine the involvement of others and to trace the source of the money,” said Sachin.

They were arrested on the charges of taking money from a complainant in exchange for passing bills of Rs 36.50 lakh, he said, adding that the bills had already been passed.

The sources claimed that more arrests were likely to be made in the case. The bureau also appealed to the people to come forward with any information or evidence related to the case and assured them of confidentiality and protection.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the GM has raised serious questions about the functioning and accountability of Hafed and its officials.

