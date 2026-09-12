A two-day talent search competition was organised by the Youth Welfare and Cultural Committee of Dyal Singh College under the aegis of Kurukshetra University for the academic session 2026-27. The first day witnessed an impressive display of creativity, artistic skills and talent by the students.

The inaugural ceremony began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest and Principal Ashima Gakhar. On the first day, competitions in dance, mono acting, mimicry, poetical recitation and speech were organised, in which around 200 students from different faculties of the college participated.

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Principal Gakhar emphasised the importance of cultural and creative activities in the holistic development of students. She said that, along with academic knowledge, participation in cultural activities plays a vital role in developing a student’s personality. Such competitions, she added, provide students with an opportunity to identify, develop and showcase their hidden talents.

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She further observed that performing on stage helps students develop self-confidence, leadership qualities, communication skills and creative thinking. She encouraged the students not to confine their talents to the classroom but to make full use of such platforms to establish their identity and achieve excellence.

Sarika Chaudhary, convener of the Youth Welfare and Cultural Committee, motivated the students and said that the talent search competition provides a vibrant platform for infusing energy, enthusiasm, confidence and a creative spirit among young people.

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In the dance competition, Paras from BBA (semester III) secured the first position, followed by Naevin from BSc (semester V) and Deepali from BA (semester I), who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the mimicry competition, Ayesha from BA (Honours English) (semester VII), Hargun Sharma from BSc (semester V) and Vansh from BSc (semester III) secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the mono acting competition, Hargun Sharma from BSc (semester V), Harneet Kaur from MA English (semester III) and Kirti from MA English (semester III) won the first, second and third positions, respectively.