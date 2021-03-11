2 die as car hits road divider

Karnal, May 7
A man and his mother were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit the divider and fell on the other side of the National Highway-44 at Nilokheri, here, on Saturday afternoon. The deceased Sandeep (30) and Pushpa Devi (55) were travelling towards Ambala from Karnal side when the car’s driver Ved Parkash lost control of the vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device