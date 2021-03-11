1 dies as fire breaks out in scrap yard in Haryana's Manesar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 26, 2022

A massive fire broke out at a 26-acres garbage mound in sector 6 of Gurugram’s Manesar on Monday. The fire that spread from scrap dump yard to around 1000 Jhuggis nearby, took over 10 hours of dedicated efforts by 35 fire tenders to douse.

While fire authorities claim two casualties, administration has officially confirmed only one death of a 60-year-old, Meena Devi, who was from Bihar. Apart from casualties, 3 people have been admitted to hospitals— two in local government hospital and one in private hospital.

It was around 11:30 PM on Monday when a massive fire broke in this land during storm. Fire officials said that after the information, about 35 fire tenders from Palwal, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar and Gurugram reached the spot.

The police on its part has registered an FIR of negligence on complaint of nephew of deceased. DC Nishant Yadav has ordered Municipal Corporations of Manesar and Gurugram to clear all such vulnerable places and rehabilitate the residents.

“It was an illegal dump yard of scarp and garbage and such areas are vulnerable to fire. In addition to enquiring into and dealing with this incident, we have asked civic authorities to ensure no such future incidents occur,” said Yadav while speaking to The Tribune.

Speaking to The Tribune SDM Ankita Chowdhary, who was on the spot said, “We have a bus ready and are convincing them to go to relief centre. Arrangements of food, water and bedding is available. Majority are looking for their stuff or moving to relatives. We are providing best possible help.”

According to information received from the fire department officials, a family living in the slums was cooking food in the open on Monday night. After cooking, he left the stove burning. During this, due to the strong storm in the night, the fire of the stove reached the junk lying there and soon fire got spread.