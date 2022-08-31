2 die as HR bus falls off culvert in Rajasthan

Rewari, August 30
Two passengers were killed and 38 others injured when a Haryana Roadways (HR) bus fell off the Sotanala culvert on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Behror in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Phoolo Devi (65) and Ratan Singh (55) of Kotputli. The injured were admitted to hospitals at Behror and nearby areas.
Twentyfour of the injured were discharged late in the evening, while the condition of some of the other injured was stated to be critical.
The incident took place in the afternoon when the bus of the Rewari depot, carrying 40 passengers, left for Jaipur. Passengers said the driver lost control over the bus due to overspeeding while overtaking another vehicle on the culvert, which did not have railing or barricades.
